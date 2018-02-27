Hillsborough firefighters battling 2-alarm fire at warehouse

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a warehouse on Hillsborough Avenue.
A second alarm has been called for the fire, which is located at 5226 E. Hillsborough Ave.
No other details have been released.
