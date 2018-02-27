Armed suspect hospitalized after being shot by Hernando deputy

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Spring Hill.

Just after 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook about increased police activity in the area of Antelope Street and Marble Avenue due to the shooting. They are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis says no deputies were injured in the shooting. He says deputies were called to the area just before 3 p.m. for a person acting strangely and waving a firearm around in a convenience store.

After the person left the store, deputies confronted them. According to the sheriff, the person did not comply with orders and was shot because the deputy involved felt his life was threatened.

The individual was alert and talking as they were taken to a nearby trauma center. Sheriff Nienhuis says there are indications that the individual was attempting a “suicide by cop.”

News Channel 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you new information as soon as it is available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.