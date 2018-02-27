Gov. Scott to discuss $500 million plan for school safety in Tampa on Wednesday

By Published:
Florida Gov. Rick Scott gestures as he speaks during a news conference near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where a former student is suspected of killing at least 17 people Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. The shooting at a South Florida high school sent students rushing into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building. Police were warning that the shooter was still at large even as ambulances converged on the scene and emergency workers appeared to be treating those possibly wounded. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Rick Scott will discuss his major action plan to make changes to help keep Florida students safe in Tampa on Wednesday.

Scott will highlight the plan at 9:15 a.m. at the Hillsborough County’s Sheriff Office, District 2.

The governor’s proposal was announced last week, and Scott went more in depth on what it entails during a news conference on Tuesday.

The $500 million plan will invest in bullet proof glass and metal detectors in schools, as well as creating threat assessment teams in every school.

