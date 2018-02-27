Gov. Scott to discuss $500 million plan for school safety in Tampa on Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Rick Scott will discuss his major action plan to make changes to help keep Florida students safe in Tampa on Wednesday.

Scott will highlight the plan at 9:15 a.m. at the Hillsborough County’s Sheriff Office, District 2.

The governor’s proposal was announced last week, and Scott went more in depth on what it entails during a news conference on Tuesday.

The $500 million plan will invest in bullet proof glass and metal detectors in schools, as well as creating threat assessment teams in every school.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: