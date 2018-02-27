Former Sarasota Massage Envy employee arrested on third battery charge

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former employee at a Sarasota Massage Envy is now facing a third battery charge.

Sarasota police say 44-year-old Ruslan Grushco turned himself into the Sarasota County Jail on Tuesday and was charged with battery. A warrant was issued for Grushco’s arrest last week when a third victim came forward saying he touched her inappropriately during a massage.

According to a Sarasota police official, Grushco initially locked himself inside his apartment and refused to come out when police tried to serve the arrest warrant Tuesday morning. Later in the day, he turned himself in.

Earlier this month, Grushco was arrested for battery after a woman told police he touched her inappropriately during a 90-minute massage at the Massage Envy at 1279 South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. According to the victim, Grushco told her he had low vision and claimed he was legally blind.

She also said Grushco solicited her for information to become a private client.

Grushco was arrested on a second battery charge after another woman claimed he inappropriately touched her during a private massage session inside his apartment. That victim said she met him during a massage at his former workplace.

The most recent victim came forward and contacted detectives after seeing several news reports about Grushco’s original arrests.

She says she booked her massage appointment with Grushco through the online app called Thumbtack back in January. According to the arrest report, the incident happened at Inspirations Salon & Spa on Main Street in Sarasota.

Grushco is now facing a total of three charges for battery. He is being held at the Sarasota County Jail.