BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal crash on the northbound entrance ramp to Interstate 75 from SR 60.

FHP reports the accident involved a vehicle and a bicyclist.

The northbound entrance ramp is closed.

There were two occupants in the vehicle that collided with the bicyclist, but neither suffered any injures.

