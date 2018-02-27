Extra deputies placed at Lakeland school while threat is investigated

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a threat was found written on a bathroom wall at McKeel Academy.

“There was a threat. The administrators did what they were supposed to do and they called in local law enforcement. That’s about all I can say at the current time,” Director of Schools Alan Black told WFLA.

McKeel Academy opened Tuesday with extra deputies at the school.

“They informed us of that last night,” parent Josh Scarborough said. “They said they were going to have extra sheriffs on site today. I have no concerns with their capabilities and abilities to stop anything that they come across.”

Other parents told WFLA they were concerned because the school had not elaborated on the threat.

“There’s a lot of rumors. I don’t know what actually happened or didn’t happen,” another parent told WFLA.

School officials declined to give specific details, citing the current investigation.

“McKeel is absolutely not hiding anything. We are giving the information we are allowed to give. We’re working with law enforcement and because of that we can’t share anything because it’s an open investigation,” Black said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirms that someone wrote the threat on a bathroom wall, although they would not disclose the nature of the threat.

Investigators tell WFLA they do not believe the threat is credible but must treat it as a serious threat. They are interviewing every student, and sorting through rumors, to get to the bottom of who wrote it.

School officials said they want parents to know their children are safe.

“Send your children to school. Let’s stop the rumor mills and the gossip. Children will be safe on our campuses, and we need them here so they can be educated,” Black said.