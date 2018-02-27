Every school in Manatee County to have SRO starting Monday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting March 5, school resource officers will be at every school in Manatee County.

Terre Sancho has a grandson in 7th grade.

She fears for his safety following the school shooting in Parkland and threats made at local schools throughout the district.

“Just really nerve wrecking to the point that, you really don’t want to send your kid to school ’cause you don’t know what’s bogus and what’s real anymore,” said Sancho.

She’s glad more SROs will be at the schools to protect the children.

“How can they focus on what they’re doing, when the thought’s in their head, that at any time somebody may run through,” she said.

The district is adding an additional 34 officers to the roster.

There will be one SRO at every elementary and middle school and one to two SROs at high schools.

Twenty-six SROs will come from the Manatee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The extra hours accumulated by deputies could cost the county up to $400,000.

“This is a tremendous amount of hours all of a sudden thrown in here, so we’re going to use reserve deputies. Those are deputies that have recently retired,” said Dave Bristow, Manatee Co. Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Bristow said citizens shouldn’t worry this would take deputies off the streets.

“We’re undermanned as it is on the streets so we’ve requested additional deputies, patrol deputies from the county commission for next year, budget year, which begins Oct. 1.”

Board members plan to discuss funding at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

