Eat like the Bolts: Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Blue release cookbook to benefit charity

By Published:
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) is swarmed by teammates after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new cookbook is letting Tampa Bay Lightning fans eat just like their favorite players.

The Lightning teamed up with Florida Blue for the “Bolts Blue Flame: Cooking with the Tampa Bay Lightning” cookbook, full of recipes selected by the players.

Recipes in the book include Steven Stamkos’ Italian sliders and Ryan Callahan’s chicken parmigiana. All of the recipes come with tips from a Florida Blue nutritionist on how to make the meal preparation healthier.

In addition to recipes, the book provides fans with an inside look at their favorite Bolts’ eating habits, favorite foods and family traditions.

The cookbook is on sale now for $19.99. All proceeds from the book will help provide food to hungry families in the Tampa Bay area by benefitting Feeding Tampa Bay.

Here’s where you can buy the “Bolts Blue Flame” cookbook:

  • Online: TampaBaySports.com
  • Tampa Bay Sports Store: Located in AMALIE Arena or at International Plaza and Bay Street
  • Feeding Tampa Bay: Warehouse located on Transport Drive

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s