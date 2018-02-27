Eat like the Bolts: Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Blue release cookbook to benefit charity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new cookbook is letting Tampa Bay Lightning fans eat just like their favorite players.

The Lightning teamed up with Florida Blue for the “Bolts Blue Flame: Cooking with the Tampa Bay Lightning” cookbook, full of recipes selected by the players.

Recipes in the book include Steven Stamkos’ Italian sliders and Ryan Callahan’s chicken parmigiana. All of the recipes come with tips from a Florida Blue nutritionist on how to make the meal preparation healthier.

In addition to recipes, the book provides fans with an inside look at their favorite Bolts’ eating habits, favorite foods and family traditions.

The cookbook is on sale now for $19.99. All proceeds from the book will help provide food to hungry families in the Tampa Bay area by benefitting Feeding Tampa Bay.

Here’s where you can buy the “Bolts Blue Flame” cookbook:

Online: TampaBaySports.com

TampaBaySports.com Tampa Bay Sports Store: Located in AMALIE Arena or at International Plaza and Bay Street

Located in AMALIE Arena or at International Plaza and Bay Street Feeding Tampa Bay: Warehouse located on Transport Drive