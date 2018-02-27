Dunkin’ Donuts creates Girl Scout cookie-flavored coffee

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re looking for a sweet treat to satisfy your inner child this is for you!
Dunkin Donuts took inspiration from Girl Scout cookies and created them in coffee form.
The coffee company is brewing three new flavors, including thin mints, coconut caramel, which taste like Samoas, and peanut butter cookie inspired by Do-Si-Dos.
Each option is available as a hot or iced coffee, latte, macchiato, frozen coffee or frozen hot chocolate. YUM!
The cookie craze continues from now until May, so grab ‘em while they are hot or before they melt away!
Participating locations can be found at www.girlscoutcookies.org.
