Documents: Alleged Seminole Hard Rock Casino robber made calls to friends, family for help to leave area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 has new information about a brazen heist at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino.

Authorities are hoping to learn who Dirk Davis called and where he was after the poker room robbery, by obtaining a search warrant for his cell phone.

The robbery happened around 2 a.m. on Feb. 2.

The man, who investigators have identified as Davis, 24, approaches the cashier, shows a semi-automatic handgun and tells her, “I don’t want to cause a scene, I want hundreds.”

Davis walked out of the casino with $20,000.

Documents reveal he made a few calls, asking friends and family to get him out of the area.

Police believe Davis’ ex-girlfriend drove him to Vidalia, Georgia, where he was taken into custody.

Employee Maureen Brown believes management at the casino handled the issue well.

“We have a great security team here and I’m sure they had meeting about it and went back to look over what happened, how it happened, who was involved. And from what they told us, everything was handled appropriately,” she said.

Cell phone records requested by police should show who Davis was calling, when, and from where.

It should also pinpoint his location after the robbery.

Davis is in the Hillsborough County Jail facing armed robbery and grand theft charges.

