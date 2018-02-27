Clearwater police mourn passing of K9 officer

Clearwater Police Department K9 Officer Koa.
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are mourning the death of a K9 officer.

The police department announced Tuesday that K9 Officer Koa has passed away.

Koa was 15 years-old and served with the Clearwater Police Department for five years.

Koa proudly served alongside his handler Officer Scott Dawson from 2005 through 2010.

Both retired from the agency in 2010.

Koa spent his remaining years as a member of Officer Dawson’s family until his passing. K-9 Koa, who would have been 15 this year, left a lasting impression on our entire agency and he will be missed greatly by his CPD family and by Officer Dawson’s family.

“Rest in peace, Koa, and thank you for your service to CPD and the community,” said Clearwater Police Department in a Facebook post honoring Koa.

