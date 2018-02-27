Clearwater man arrested for threatening former congressman on social media

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man was arrested after admitting he posted threats to former Congressman David Jolly on social media.

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2015 file photo, Rep. David Jolly, R-Fla. speaks to reporters in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Gerald McGuire was arrested on Feb. 18. Deputies say he posted several messages on Jolly’s social media page using the name “Jerry McGuire.”

According to the arrest report, McGuire posted, “2nd amendment rights are for the Jolly a**hole very true shoot David Jolly shoot him be a American (sic) shoot him.”

Deputies say McGuire also made a comment about Jolly needing to be “shot for treason.”

McGuire was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm and was taken to the Pinellas County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Jolly previously represented Florida’s 13th congressional district, which covers Pinellas County, in the US House of Representatives. He was unseated by former Governor Charlie Crist in 2016.

Jolly is a Republican, but has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump.

