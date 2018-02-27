Better Call Behnken: Pinellas Co. issues citation to wheelchair transport company with improper safety restraints

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County has issued a citation to a wheelchair transport company using an unregistered, unsafe van, first uncovered by a Better Call Behnken investigation.

Eleven days after our story, the county’s EMS Director, Craig Hare, says the county is still searching for the van.

The county believes it was sent back to Miami, where public records show it is registered to a company affiliated with Sunrise Transportation.

“We’ve notified all of our hospital administrators, all of our skilled nursing homes, all of our wheelchair providers. They have 200 vehicles out there,” said Hare.

All transport vehicles are required to be inspected by EMS to insure they have proper safety restraints.

This saga started when John Vannest called his Medicaid insurance for a wheelchair transport van to take him to a doctor’s appointment.

Vannest is missing on leg and uses a wheelchair. He says his insurance company sent two vans to pick him up at his nursing home recently, and both were missing any safety straps to secure his chair and his body into the van.

“He kept saying, ‘for you protection. For your protection.’ I said, ‘where are the belts, the seat belts?’ He looked at me kind of funny, and I said, ‘the belts, the belts.” And he pointed to the passenger seat up front,” Vannest recalled.

The first time the van showed up, Vannest reluctantly went along. He says he ended up nearly dumped out of his wheelchair when the van took a sharp turn.

“It was terrifying,” Vannest said.

So the second time the van showed up, on Jan. 10, Vannest refused the trip. He says the driver seemed confused, there was a language barrier and the driver would not let him out of the van. He called 911 and a Pinellas County deputy showed up and told the driver he had to let Vannest out.

Vannest’s nursing assistant, Jay Diehl, and other staff at LaurellWood Nursing Center, back up his story. Diehl said she called her supervisor to check out the van and they both agreed it was unsafe and would not allow Vannest to be transported.

“[It was] a plain white van,” Diehl said. “No tie downs for a wheelchair inside, no safety straps, no gate belt to hook him into the wheel chair at all.”

Vannest called Better Call Behnken to find out who regulates transport vans and why this one is on the road.

Unraveling the mystery is complicated. This ride goes through his Medicaid insurance, which uses Sunshine Health. That company uses Magellan Complete Care as an administrator, and that company goes through a California company called Veyo. Veyo is a transport broker who uses third party companies.

One of the companies affiliated with Veyo is Sunrise, the company Pinellas County is citing.

Veyo has yet to answer any questions from Better Call Behnken. The company sent this statement from its president, Josh Komenda: “We have investigated the trip in question. We’re in the process of taking correction action.”

