Astronauts aim for icy homecoming after months in space

In this frame grab from video shown on NASA TV, the Cygnus supply ship approaches the robot arm of the International Space Station, in preparation for capture, early Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015, delivering Christmas presents and much-needed groceries for the resident astronauts. (NASA TV via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Three astronauts face a bitterly cold homecoming after nearly six months aboard the International Space Station.

The two Americans and one Russian entered their attached Soyuz capsule Tuesday for the ride back to Earth. They’re aiming for a touchdown Wednesday morning local time in Kazakhstan. Snow and freezing rain are complicating the travel of recovery crews.

Joe Acaba, Mark Vande Hei and Alexander Misurkin flew to the orbiting lab last September. Their mission was highlighted by robot-arm renovations, schoolteacher pep talks and heavenly greetings from Pope Francis.

Acaba is the first astronaut of Puerto Rican heritage and a former teacher. He teamed up with another educator-astronaut, who’s launching in three weeks, to perform the science lessons prepared by Christa McAuliffe 32 years ago. She died aboard space shuttle Challenger.

