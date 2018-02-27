AR-15 found on Bethune-Cookman University campus

WESH Published:
Ronald Jacques Jr. appears in court. WESH image

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — A Bethune-Cookman University student is accused of having a loaded AR-15 assault rifle on campus, in violation of the university’s policies.

Ronald Jacques Jr., 20, was arrested Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. when campus security noticed a vehicle illegally parked and saw the AR-15 on the front passenger seat in plain view.

Jacques came out of a dorm moments later and allegedly admitted that the vehicle was his and that he had knowingly brought the weapon on campus.

Police said they also recovered ammunition and a shell casing in the suspect’s pocket.

The judge raised Jacques’ bond from $2,500 to $10,000.

The university released the following statement:

“The student involved in this incident has been suspended and removed from campus pending a disciplinary hearing. The hearing, which will take place in two weeks, will determine his future with Bethune-Cookman University. B-CU adheres to a strict, no guns policy on campus. The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our No. 1 priority at B-CU.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s