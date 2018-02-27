AR-15 found on Bethune-Cookman University campus

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — A Bethune-Cookman University student is accused of having a loaded AR-15 assault rifle on campus, in violation of the university’s policies.

Ronald Jacques Jr., 20, was arrested Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. when campus security noticed a vehicle illegally parked and saw the AR-15 on the front passenger seat in plain view.

Jacques came out of a dorm moments later and allegedly admitted that the vehicle was his and that he had knowingly brought the weapon on campus.

Police said they also recovered ammunition and a shell casing in the suspect’s pocket.

The judge raised Jacques’ bond from $2,500 to $10,000.

The university released the following statement:

“The student involved in this incident has been suspended and removed from campus pending a disciplinary hearing. The hearing, which will take place in two weeks, will determine his future with Bethune-Cookman University. B-CU adheres to a strict, no guns policy on campus. The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our No. 1 priority at B-CU.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-