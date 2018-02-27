American tourist arrested in Japan after woman’s head found in suitcase

OSAKA, Japan (WFLA/NBC) – An American tourist has been arrested in Japan after the severed head of a woman was found inside a suitcase in an apartment the man had been renting.

Japanese media reported that the man met a local woman on a dating app. The woman had been missing since Feb. 16.

Police believe 26-year-old Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar dismembered the woman’s body and scattered her body parts across several locations in western Japan.

Local media arrested Bayraktar after receiving a tip. Police later found what appeared to be the woman’s head inside a suitcase at an apartment Bayraktar had booked in Osaka through a private vacation rental site.

After initially refusing to answer questions, Bayraktar told police that he had abandoned the woman’s body, leading them to the other body parts – her torso, legs, and arms – dumped in three separate wooded areas in Osaka and Kyoto.

Local media identified the woman as a 27-year-old company employee from Sanda City in neighboring Hyogo Prefecture.

According to local media, before going missing, the woman had told a friend she had planned to meet a man she had become acquainted with through a social networking app.

Security camera footage showed the woman and a man believed to be Bayraktar meeting in Osaka around midnight on Feb. 15 and entering an apartment together.

According to local media, separate footage also showed the man leaving the building alone multiple times carrying a large bag.

