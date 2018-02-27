Alligator traps family inside Brevard Co. apartment

WESH Published:
WESH image

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —An alligator parked itself outside an apartment door in Cocoa on Monday afternoon and refused to leave.

The Marek family was trapped inside their home due to the creature’s visit.

The entire neighborhood came out to see the unusual visitor at the family’s door.

At 3:30 p.m., as school children were returning for the day, officers were called to the College Club Condos in Cocoa after the animal would not take “no” for an answer.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper said this alligator-spotting likely will not be the last.

Officials estimate that it was a 9-foot-long gator with a piece of its tail missing.

The FWC safely removed the gator, but its motive is still unclear.

