3-mile ‘Lei of Aloha’ honors Stoneman Douglas victims and survivors

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A 3-mile long “Lei of Aloha” was flown from Hawaii to Parkland this week.

The giant lei was made entirely of leaves by 1,000 students and staff in Hawaii for the students and staff at Stoneman Douglas High School.

It was presented during an emotional ceremony filled with native Hawaiian protocol, chants and song.

The Lei of Aloha was divided in two portions, each measuring roughly a mile and a half. They weigh about 1,000 pounds.

The Hawaiians laid one half of the lei at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. At Pine Trails Parks, they broke the second half into several portions and presented them at every single cross and Star of David at a memorial set up at the park, each representing a victim of the Feb. 14 massacre.

Hawaiians wanted to show that they are standing strong with the Parkland community.

Organizers of the “Lei of Aloha” project have previously sent similar leis in the wake of other tragedies around the world.

MORE TOP STORIES: