27-year-old man found dead in Pinellas Park creek

By Published:

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a death after a man’s body was found in a creek in Pinellas Park on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a small creek west of 40th Street near New Circle Drive around 10:30 a.m. after a passerby saw a body in the water.

Authorities have identified the man as 27-year-old Ezra Byrd, a transient from St. Petersburg.

Investigators say the death does not appear to be suspicious because there were no signs of trauma. Detectives are working with the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s