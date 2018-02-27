27-year-old man found dead in Pinellas Park creek

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a death after a man’s body was found in a creek in Pinellas Park on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a small creek west of 40th Street near New Circle Drive around 10:30 a.m. after a passerby saw a body in the water.

Authorities have identified the man as 27-year-old Ezra Byrd, a transient from St. Petersburg.

Investigators say the death does not appear to be suspicious because there were no signs of trauma. Detectives are working with the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.

