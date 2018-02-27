Marines fall ill after opening letter at Virginia military base

FT. MYER, Va. (WFLA) – At least two Marines have fallen ill after opening a suspicious letter at a military base in Virginia, according to a Pentagon official.

The incident happened at the Northern Virginia military base near the Pentagon and the Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday evening.

The Pentagon official told NBC News a gunnery sergeant opened a letter and showed it to a superior. The two then started to feel sick.

A colonel decided to evacuate the building. Several and police units and medics responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: