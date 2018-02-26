What’s Going Around: Allergy season in full swing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s February, but the plants think it’s springtime! The pollen level has been high for more than a week and that has school kids feeling stuffy and irritated.

Dr. Doug Hasell with The Pediatric Specialists Medical Group in Pasco County says allergy season is here in full swing. It’s a little early this year because of the warm weather.

He’s seen a lot of school kids recently with red, itchy eyes and scratchy throats.

Other than over-the-counter medicine, he suggests simple tricks to help ease symptoms. Something as simple as not riding in your car with the window down, despite the weather being so nice can help.

Keep doors and windows closed in your home to prevent pollen from coming in.

Nasal spray is also a good option to relieve stuffy noses.

Nasal rinse can clean mucus from your child’s nose and reduce post-nasal drip.

Pasco County and Hillsborough County pediatricians are also seeing more children coming in with asthma issues. They remind parents to send inhalers to school with kids who need them.

Almost all counties in the Tampa Bay area are still seeing run of the mill colds which is why doctors encourage parents and teachers to remind your kids to wash their hands and cover their mouths.

8 On Your Side has some good news to report. The flu appears to be ebbing slightly. According to a recent report, Tampa Bay is no longer on the severe outbreak list which is definitely good to hear.

