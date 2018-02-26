VIDEO: ‘Get off my dog!’ Suspect accused of dragging Pasco K9 as it bit down

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is accused of dragging a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office K9 through the woods as it bit down onto his arm.

The dramatic takedown was caught on body camera video.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said Jacob Montgomery and Daniel Burton led deputies on a chase Saturday that ended in a crash when they ran an SUV into a pole on Denton Avenue in Hudson.

Deputy Nick Carmack could be seen on the video handcuffing Burton, who was the passenger, then making him run with him as K9 Shep went after Montgomery.

Montgomery fled after crashing the SUV and was so desperate to get away that he started dragging K9 Shep along as the dog latched onto his arm, according to deputies.

“My dog got a hold of him, he’s running with my dog,” Carmack said. “Get off my dog, bro. Get off my dog.”

Shep didn’t let go of Montgomery’s arm until Carmack gave the order to do so.

“In all reality, Shep is Nick’s partner. They go to work together every day. They live in the same house together. Those two are very tight,” Sheriff Nocco said.

He said Shep wasn’t hurt during the takedown.

Nocco said Shep is one of roughly five K9’s donated to the Sheriff’s Office by a person who doesn’t want to be identified.