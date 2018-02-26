USA Hockey offers kids the chance to try the sport for free

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hoping to inspire the next generation of Olympic hockey players, USA Hockey and 400 local associations across the country will host Try Hockey For Free Day.

On March 3, Florida Hospital Center Ice at 3173 Cypress Ridge Boulevard in Wesley Chapel will offer a free session for children ages four to nine. Limited equipment will be available for use. Florida Hospital Center Ice was the practice rink for the US Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team.

Team USA’s Women’s Hockey Team defeated rival Canada, 3-2, in a captivating six-round shootout to take the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang. The victory gave the United States its second gold medal in women’s ice hockey after Team USA claimed the inaugural gold medal in the event at the 1998 Olympic Winter Games in Nagano, Japan. The U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team has earned a medal in all six Olympic appearances to date (gold in 1998 and 2018; silver in 2002, 2010 and 2014; and bronze in 2006.)

For more information on Try Hockey For Free Day, click here.