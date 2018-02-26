Undercover sting busts 12 for prostitution in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over the span of two days, Tampa Police and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives rounded up 12 people. Arrest papers show they were involved in prostitution-related activities.

Some are accused of responding to ads online and meeting at a Comfort Suites for sex.

Instead, undercover detectives waited for the offer, then made the arrests.

“Our number one priority is violent crime, but occasionally we go out and do these moral type of investigations that involve prostitution,” said Larry McKinnon, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

He explained the stings are set up to cut down on illegal behavior.

“In a lot of these instances, these people engaging in this activity become victims of crimes, such as robberies and beatings,” McKinnon said.

That’s why some people support the arrests.

“I think they should because there’s too much crime going on nowadays and a lot is going on on the websites,” said Brandy Edwards.

8 On Your Side was instrumental in spotlighting the business of sex on Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa. The City Council passed an ordinance that prohibits sex in spas. When it goes into effect, there could be more prostitution-related arrests.