Undercover sting busts 12 for prostitution in Tampa

Ryan Hughes By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over the span of two days, Tampa Police and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives rounded up 12 people. Arrest papers show they were involved in prostitution-related activities.

Some are accused of responding to ads online and meeting at a Comfort Suites for sex.

Instead, undercover detectives waited for the offer, then made the arrests.

“Our number one priority is violent crime, but occasionally we go out and do these moral type of investigations that involve prostitution,” said Larry McKinnon, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

He explained the stings are set up to cut down on illegal behavior.

“In a lot of these instances, these people engaging in this activity become victims of crimes, such as robberies and beatings,” McKinnon said.

That’s why some people support the arrests.

“I think they should because there’s too much crime going on nowadays and a lot is going on on the websites,” said Brandy Edwards.

8 On Your Side was instrumental in spotlighting the business of sex on Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa. The City Council passed an ordinance that prohibits sex in spas. When it goes into effect, there could be more prostitution-related arrests.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s