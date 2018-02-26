Tampa Bay residents to push for gun law changes at ‘Rally in Tally’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of Tampa Bay area residents rolled out of Tampa and St. Petersburg by the busloads early Monday morning for a “Rally in Tally.”

“We definitely need change when it comes to gun laws,” says high school senior Shante Joseph.

She, along with several of her classmates from Brooks DeBartolo High School are participating in the rally that will seek changes to the current gun laws in the state of Florida. The rally follows the tragic school shooting in Parkland on Valentine’s Day where 17 people lost their lives.

Their wish is that legislators listen to their concerns. “I think it’s really important that students don’t have to go to school scared that there’s going to be a shooting or something. My youngest brother is in middle school and I don’t want him to be scared to go to high school,” says senior Hyanka Danger.

For others who woke up before the sun to head to the state capitol, this goes beyond the classroom.

“On the day of the shooting we were going to the Andrea Bocelli concert at the arena. It’s terrifying having to look on the roof to see if there is a sniper there,” says rallier Valerie Newman.

Some of the ideas being heard today are arming teachers who take police training classes, raising the age to buy a firearm to 21 and confiscating guns from those who have been Baker Acted for 60 days.

As the group rallies for change, high schoolers say their generation is one law makers should take seriously.

“Sometimes they may act like we don’t know as much as we do, but we do because we are prepared,” says another student.

