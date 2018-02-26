Tampa Bay Lightning acquire Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh, J.T. Miller

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 07: Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers skates with the puck in the first period against the Boston Bruins during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired the captain of the New York Rangers, Ryan McDonagh, and J.T. Miller before the NHL trade deadline, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced on Monday.

The Lightning are sending Libor Hajek, Brett Howden, Vladislav Namestnikov, their 2018 first round draft pick and a conditional second round pick IN 2019 to the Rangers.

McDonagh, 28, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the 2007 draft. He has skated in 49 games with the Rangers this season with two goals and 26 points.

Miller, 24, was drafted by the Rangers in the first round of the 2011 draft. He has skated in 63 games with the Rangers this season and has 13 goals and 40 points.

 

