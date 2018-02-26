Study: More money could lead to less happiness

TAMPA, Fla. (WSPA) — A new study published in the journal, “Nature Human Behavior”, says the richer people get, the less happy they become.

The study found once a household reaches an annual income of $105,000, any more money reduces satisfaction and level of well being.

Researchers say the ideal income point for an individual is $95,000 for life evaluation and $60,000 to $75,000 for emotional well-being.

The research is based on data collected from the Gallup World Poll, a survey of more than 1.7 million individuals from 164 countries.

