St. Petersburg police say Snapchat threat not about Northeast High School, Maryland student arrested

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police say they are receiving calls from concerned parents about a Snapchat threat from another state being circulated in the Tampa Bay area.

The threat reads “ATTENTION STUDENTS OF NORTHEAST HIGH SCHOOL be prepared to be shot down tomorrow during a block lunch approximately 10 minutes after the bell only aiming for [expletive] though.”

Police have confirmed the image is from a Northeast High School in Maryland, not St. Petersburg.

Detectives have confirmed the student responsible for the Snapchat has been arrested.

There is no threat to Northeast High in St. Petersburg.

To reassure parents and students, there will be extra police presence on campus Tuesday morning.

