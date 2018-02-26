Possible military munition found in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Spring Hill are investigating possible old military munition in Spring Hill.

According to the sheriff’s office, a resident was digging on Oakridge Drive and found the object Monday evening. That person then called the sheriff’s office.

The bomb squad from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is headed to the scene to remove or neutralize the object.

No homes have been evacuated.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

