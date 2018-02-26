Polk County Sheriff’s Office searching for crooks seen, heard on video burglarizing home

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a man who was caught on camera burglarizing a home.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives responded to the home on Valentine’s Day after the family came home to find their television, hover-board, multiple Amazon Fire tablets, a cell phone and a laptop were missing.

After the homeowner confirmed the home was locked during the time of the burglary, the victim was able to pull up video surveillance form his laptop.

The video shows a young man, possibly Hispanic, inside the master bedroom.

There is a second suspect involved in the burglary who stayed off camera, but is heard in the video.

If you know who this thief is, contact Detective Holley at 863-499-2400 or 863-298-6200.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to called Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS, go online or submit a tip via the “P3tips” app on our mobile device.

