Plant City police release traffic tips for Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Plant City Police Department released some tips on navigating Strawberry Festival traffic on their Facebook page on Monday.

The department released the following information:

Visitors from the south: If coming from the Brandon area, take State Road 60 to north bound Turkey Creek Rd. to east bound Hwy. 574 (MLK Blvd.) all the way into the Festival area, this will lead you to Red Parking or any of the numerous private residential parking areas. This is shown on the attached “South of Plant City” Map with red arrows.

If you traveling from the Lakeland/Mulberry/Bartow area take State Road 60 to north bound State Road 39 (James Redman Pkwy.) then turn west on Alexander St., this will curve north, then take another west bound turn onto Reynolds St., this will lead you to Red Parking or any of the numerous private residential parking areas. This is shown on the attached “South of Plant City” Map with blue arrows.

Visitors from the west bound I-4 Park Rd: Exit Interstate 4 at Park Rd. (exit 22) go south bound to Hwy. 92 (Baker St.), continue west, turn south bound on Alexander St. then west bound Reynolds St. this will lead you to Red Parking or any of the numerous private residential parking areas. This is shown on the attached “West Bound I-4” map.

Visitors from the west bound I-4 Buchman Hwy. /Alexander St: Exit Interstate 4 at Buchman Hwy. /Alexander St. (exit 21) go south bound Alexander St. then west bound Reynolds St. this will lead you to Red Parking or any of the numerous private residential parking areas. This is shown on the attached “West Bound I-4” map.

Visitors from east bound I-4: Exit Interstate 4 at Forbes Rd. (exit 17), proceed south to Hwy. 574 (MLK Blvd.) then east to the Festival area, this will lead you to Red Parking or any of the numerous private residential parking areas. This is shown on the attached “East Bound I-4” map.

Please remember to allow plenty of travel time if you are coming for a scheduled event, traffic always increases greatly prior to a concert. Remember where you parked, it’s easy to get turned around in an unfamiliar area. Plant City has the greatest citizens in the world, if you park in a resident’s yard ask them exactly where you are, they will be more than willing to help.

The Plant City Police Department wishes everyone an enjoyable time at the Strawberry Festival!