WATCH LIVE: Parkland school shooting survivor, released from hospital, tells her story

Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist, look at a memorial Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 as teachers and school administrators returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for the first time since 17 victims were killed in a mass shooting at the school, in Parkland, Fla. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A  survivor of the tragic school shooting in Parkland is speaking about her experience following her release from a local hospital.

Maddy Wilford is a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

She was injured by multiple gunshot wounds in the Feb. 14 shooting.

Wilford has been discharged from Broward Health North after several surgeries to save her life.

She is sharing her story of survival and is joined by her parents Missy and David, first responders and the Broward Health North medical team.

