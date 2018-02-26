WATCH LIVE: Parkland school shooting survivor, released from hospital, tells her story

MOBILE USERS WATCH LIVE HERE

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A survivor of the tragic school shooting in Parkland is speaking about her experience following her release from a local hospital.

Maddy Wilford is a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

She was injured by multiple gunshot wounds in the Feb. 14 shooting.

Wilford has been discharged from Broward Health North after several surgeries to save her life.

She is sharing her story of survival and is joined by her parents Missy and David, first responders and the Broward Health North medical team.

