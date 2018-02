HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough Fire Rescue crews are battling a fire that is creating smoke that can be seen from miles away.

The fire is at a building on Bryan Road in the Brandon area.

Flames and large, black clouds of smoke could be seen coming from the building.

Eagle 8 HD flew over the scene.

Firefighters described the building as a shed.

No other details have been released.

