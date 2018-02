SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School is closed today because of a threat on social media.

Messages were sent to parents about the school closure late Sunday night after a threat surfaced on social media.

No other details about the threat have been released.

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School is located at 4171 Fruitville Rd. in Sarasota.

About 500 students in grades 9-12 attend the school.

