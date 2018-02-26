Heart Month is a good time to learn CPR

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — To celebrate Heart Month we are at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

For a couple of years, the hospital has used what’s called a Mini Anne to teach Tampa Bay area students how to do hands-only CPR.

The one thing you will notice about Mini Anne is she is more portable and collapsible than the full body version that most people are used to doing CPR on.

So far, Johns Hopkins all Children’s Hospital has used Mini Anne to teach more than 10,000 students the life-saving hands-only skill.

