FWC officers searching for panther in Valrico

A panther sighting report was filed by a person at a home at 1901 Cimmaron Run Drive.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are responding to a neighborhood in Hillsborough County after receiving a report about a panther sighting.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission officers have been dispatched to a neighborhood in Valrico where there was a reported sighting of a panther.

The report was received on Monday morning from a home at 1901 Cimmaron Run Drive.

