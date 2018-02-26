FWC officers searching for panther in Valrico

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are responding to a neighborhood in Hillsborough County after receiving a report about a panther sighting.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission officers have been dispatched to a neighborhood in Valrico where there was a reported sighting of a panther.
The report was received on Monday morning from a home at 1901 Cimmaron Run Drive.
