Florida troopers on a mission to stop hit-and-run drivers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities want to spread awareness to help save lives on Florida roadways.

February 2018 is Hit and Run Awareness Month. According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, since 2014, a quarter of all crashes every year, a driver leaves the scene. In 2017, there were 98,225 hit-and-run crashes in Florida with 177 fatalities.

Of the 177 hit-and-run fatalities in 2017, more than 100 cases involved pedestrians and bicycles. During that same period 95 percent of all hit-and-run charges were in-state drivers and 70 percent of all hit and run charges were issued to men.

On Monday morning, Florida Highway Patrol officials will be discussing these trends and efforts troopers are making to catch drivers that leave the scene of a crash.

The family of Dina Towers, a woman killed in a hit and run on October of 2017, will be speaking to the media at the press conference as well. Investigators say Towers was killed when she was walking on a rural road in Citrus County heading out to get aspirin for her father. Towers was hit by an ATV that investigators say left the scene. No arrests have been made.

The FHP news conference will be Monday around 10 am in Tampa. Stay with News Channel 8 for updates.

