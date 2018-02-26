Facebook tip leads police to accused driver in deadly Largo hit-and-run

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo police say a Facebook tip led them to an accused hit-and-run driver.

Miles English is cleaning out his father’s Largo apartment. John English Jr., 74, was hit and killed last Wednesday on East Bay Drive. The person behind the wheel left him to die.

John English Jr. (Courtesy of Miles English)

“Kind of goofy, wouldn’t hurt a fly. Very smart intelligent guy,” said English, describing his father.

For days, Largo police asked the community to help them identify the hit and run driver. A Facebook tip eventually led them to Victor Bonavita.

“We posted to Facebook about the hit and run and a person in the community saw the information that was on Facebook and responded directly to us and passed that information off to our traffic homicide unit,” said Lt. Randall Chaney.

Bonavita was arrested Saturday.

Investigators say he returned home Wednesday crying to his girlfriend, claiming he didn’t know what he hit.

Detectives said he then kicked out his damaged windshield and had it replaced.

“I think it shows a sense of community where people followed the police departments and law enforcement agencies on social media. gives them a way to find out information directly and I think it was instrumental in this particular case to solving it,” said Chaney.

English is glad someone said something to help catch his father’s killer.

“I think it’s great. I mean the fact that everyone was willing to help out and help catch the person that did this. I think it’s a good sign,” said English.

Bonavita was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, driving with a suspended driver’s license involving a death (habitual traffic offender,) tampering
with evidence and an unrelated warrant.

His bond was set at $115,000.

