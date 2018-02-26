Photo filter apps make people forget what they really look like, experts say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Whether you love it or hate it, social media photo apps can alter the way we see things.

And now experts are saying photo modifiers like filters on Snapchat and Instagram are making people actually believe they look different than they do.

Dr. Giuseppe Riva, a professor of communication psychology at the Catholic University of Milan, told news outlets social media activity promotes self-objectification.

“This is particularly true for Snapchat and Instagram, which provide a mirror-like vision of young women, which is also altered and shared,” he said. “This behavior supports the vision that a social body—self-objectified—is more relevant than the real felt body.”

Experts also said it’s easy for users to forget these social media filters don’t just add stickers on top of your face, they actually distort the image.

The study described how men were starting to believe that Snapchat-filtered photos were accurate portrayals of the people in them minus the “antlers” or “stars” around someone’s head.

These apps are too new for any proper scientific studies on the potential long-term consequences for some users. But Dr. Riva flagged eating disorders and body dysmorphic disorder as possible effects from photo filter usage.

