Director Kevin Smith hospitalized after ‘widow maker’ heart attack

GLENDALE, Calif. (NBC NEWS) — Director and actor Kevin Smith is recovering at a hospital in California after suffering a massive heart attack.
Smith, 47, had finished performing a standup comedy show Sunday night when he became ill, according to NBC News.
He was scheduled to perform a second act later that night, but had to cancel that show and was rushed to the hospital instead.
“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!” Smith wrote on Twitter.
Smith is the creator of such films as “Clerks” and “Mallrats.”
Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media