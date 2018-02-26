Deputies search for man who attacked woman, ran away with her shorts at Tampa park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies are stepping up their visibility and number of patrols in the Northdale neighborhood after a bizarre attack over the weekend.

A woman reported she was surprised while jogging on the Northdale-Lake Park trail, approaching the exit of the trail.

A man knocked her down from behind, then took off her running shorts while she was on the ground.

The man then ran off wearing her shorts on his head.

“What his motive is, we’re not certain, but we are taking it very seriously. We’re going to consider him dangerous,” said Corporal Larry McKinnon with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is described as a white man with brown hair, 25 to 30 years old, approximately 5’10” and weighing 200 to 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray short-sleeved button shirt, khaki shorts, black Nike sneakers, a two-toned baseball cap and aviator-style sunglasses.

Monday, deputies patrolled the trail and talked to people in the trail parking lot.

The news of the attack is unsettling to many who use the trail often.

“Like anyone would be concerned, have somebody like that running around, what’s going to happen next. I mean besides taking the shorts, is it going to go beyond that,” said Alan Gavel, who comes to the trail at least once a week.

Teresa Brennan also frequently uses the trail and nearby golf course.

“The neighborhood is probably one of the safest. I’ve been here for 24 years now living in this neighborhood and I’ve never even heard of a story like this. So this is very frightening for this neighborhood,” said Brennan.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says this attack may be related to another incident that happened in January.

At that time, a woman jogger reported that a man grabbed her by the arm, squeezed her arm and then ran away.

The sheriff’s office says they want to catch the suspect before the attacks escalate any more.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.