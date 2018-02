ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg street is closed following a deadly crash this morning.

Police say a motorcyclist and a truck collided.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

It happened on 16th St between 3rd and 4th Avenue North.

This occurred about 6:45 a.m. and the area will remain closed to traffic for the investigation for several hours.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-