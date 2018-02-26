CareerSource Tampa Bay fires embattled CEO Ed Peachey

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — CareerSource Tampa Bay fired embattled CEO Ed Peachey on Monday after receiving a letter from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity saying his organization has overstated job placements and there is “reasonable suspicion of potential criminal activity.”

“That DEO letter clearly says there is suspicion of fraudulent activity,” said Hillsborough Commission Chair and CareerSource Board Member Sandy Murman.

The executive committee was poised to fire Peachey anyway after nearly daily revelations about trouble with his agency. There are federal, state and local investigations underway and just last week, CareerSource fired the business manager after anonymous allegations she was romantically involved with Peachey and had hired three of her own relatives.

Peachey’s lawyer insisted Monday he is the victim of a vicious media campaign to discredit him.

“You know he’s the victim of a vendetta by the news media, you know that the stories in the news media have been false,” said attorney Marion Hale. ”Nobody has alleged that anybody lined their pockets or that any money has been misspent whatsoever and yet this man stands waiting to be stripped of his livelihood and his career.”

Board members agree that whether allegations of fraud, forgery and employee favoritism are true or not, Peachey had to go for the sake of the organization.

After two failed motions, they finally agreed to fire Peachey immediately and give him back pay (he was suspended last month without pay) along with five months of severance pay.

“That way Mr. Peachey is free to move forward in his career to focus on what he needs to do. This vote allows us to have a clean fresh start going forward,” said Board Member Darren Veneri, who made that motion.

The committee voted 6-1 in favor. Only Commissioner Sandy Murman objected.

“I’m not in favor of severance, I cannot recommend it here today,” Murman said. “These are taxpayer dollars and we are supposed to be taking care of taxpayer dollars.”

Board Chairman Dick Peck insists that none of Peachey’s severance will come from tax dollars but he couldn’t exactly explain what the source of those funds will be.

”I’m not an accountant,” Peck said. “Fees and donations and that sort of thing.”

On Wednesday, CareerSource Pinellas’ executive committee will meet to decide whether to fire Peachey from his CEO duties on that side of Tampa Bay and what, if any, severance he deserves.