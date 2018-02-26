Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa dies at age 44

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2014 file photo, entertainer Bill Cosby pauses during a news conference. Cosby admitted in a 2005 deposition that he obtained Quaaludes with the intent of using them to have sex with young women. In court documents released Monday, July 6, 2015, he admitted giving the sedative to at least one woman. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

BOSTON (AP) – A spokesman for Bill Cosby says the comedian’s 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby died Friday in Massachusetts.

A spokesman for the entertainer, Andrew Wyatt, confirmed Monday that Ensa Cosby died from renal disease but provided no other details.

In a statement, Wyatt asked for prayers for the Cosby family and that the family be given peace at this time.

Bill Cosby lost another child in 1997 when his son Ennis was shot to death during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles.

Ensa Cosby appeared on one episode of The Cosby Show, which ran from 1984-1992.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

