Anxiety persists among Tampa Bay area students about South Florida shooting

(WFLA) – Tampa Bay area students and parents suffering from anxiety in the aftermath of the school shooting in South Florida are getting help.

Young people worry, could it happen at their school?

Calming fears often means talking about them.

Lakewood Ranch High School sophomore Hayes DuJardin said in the days following the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, he wasn’t sure he wanted to return to school.

With his mother working for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, he suggested a get together to exchange ideas.

“I definitely think there needs to be more of a focus on mental health just in general in society,” said DuJardin.

Parents, teens and mental health professionals gathered to help allay fears.

“Some might be worried about their safety or their parent’s safety. A little bit more sleep problems. Trouble concentrating ’cause they’re thinking of other things,” said Dr. Kristin Hoffman, an All Children’s Trauma Psychologist.

They key to getting help is communicating.

“If they’re 6 and older, it’s a good idea to go to them and ask what questions they have,” she said.

For Hayes, he fears a gunman could pull off the same terror at his school, because of its similar layout. He said recent additions of metal detectors helps.

His mother knew many other parents are facing similar questions about school safety.

“How do we send him back to school? Do we send him back to school? That’s kind of what led to this forum as I was going to talk to the mental health providers here,” said Michelle DuJardin.

Teen and adult access to mental health help is critical.

Dr. Kristin Hoffman said as more time elapses from the tragedy in South Florida, symptoms of anxiety and changes in behavior should go away.

