108-year-old man finally gets namesake after 71 descendants

WFLA/CNN Published:

(WFLA/CNN) – A Canadian man is over the moon after learning one of his descendants is finally named after him.

Esmond Allcock, 108, met his 1-year-old great-great-grandson Esmond last week.

Jenna Lehne posted online about the pair.

The video shows her great-grandfather meeting her son.

Esmond Sr. has six children, 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Esmond Sr. says not one named a son after him until now.

According to Lehne, some of her family members do have “Esmond” as a middle name.

