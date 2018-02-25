Teacher put 7-year-old student in closet for not doing assignment

KRON/CNN Published:

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KRON/CNN) — A mother in Alabama is angry after she says her son’s teacher put him in a closet for two hours.

The school suspended the teacher without pay for two days, but the mother says that is not enough.

Holly Bell admits her 7-year-old did not do his homework assignment but says that was no excuse for his teacher to put him in a closet during class.

Bell did not want her face shown.

This incident has left her family shaken and angry. Bell says her son was left in the closet for almost two hours.

A light was on, but she says it was still wrong.

“I was most upset about the fact I was not notified until after school hours that it happened, and I’m also concerned about the well-being of my child being left alone for so long,” Bell said.

The mom says she is looking at her legal options if the school does not level a stronger punishment on her son’s teacher.

