Tampa gun show attendees weigh in on Gov. Scott’s plan to keep students safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of people are expected to visit the Tampa Gun Show this weekend at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

As both gun enthusiasts and first-time owners checked out more than 140 booths on Saturday afternoon, 8 On Your Side asked them about the governor’s newly-unveiled plan to keep students safe in Florida schools.

Gov. Rick Scott announced his plan on Friday, just more than a week after a 19-year-old former student went into Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland with an AR-15 and opened fire, leaving 17 people dead.

The governor’s plan includes steps to keep guns away from dangerous and violent people, as well as a $50 million proposal for mental health initiatives.

Most of the people we spoke with agree that violent and mentally ill individuals should not have guns.

“It’s no different than owning a vehicle,” Victoria Burdick said. “The vehicle itself is not dangerous, it’s who’s behind the vehicle. The same is with guns. The gun itself is just metal. It’s nothing. But you put it in the wrong hands and now it’s something.”

But the question is – can the government keep guns from falling into those wrong hands?

“I will not trust the government to be 100 percent,” said Don Hale. “Just like we didn’t with this troubled young man recently. Any system is going to fail.”

“All the other things about systems to track people who are unstable, I’m all for,” Hale added.

Frank Vespa, one of the vendors at the gun show, agrees.

“I think there is some room for better background checks,” he said. “I think there’s room for more communication between local law enforcement and the FBI who does the checks. I think all that, a combination of everything.”

Another element of the governor’s plan is raising the age to buy a gun – making it so buyers would have to be 21 years old.

Hale called that aspect of the plan “pretty lame.”

Vendor Ron Sims agrees with the age change, but still has questions about it.

“I wonder about the 18-year-old single mother who has problems with a husband or boyfriend. Now you’re taking away most of their self-defense.” Sims said. “She ends up getting hurt or beat up or killed, and you’re taking that second amendment right – she’s 18 – to do that. That’s the problem I have with it, the only problem.”