Symbolic lei with a message of aloha for victims of Florida shooting

HONOLULU (KHON) – Dozens of students and teachers gathered at the State Capitol for the Lei of Aloha for World Peace Saturday morning. The ceremony was a way to pay tribute to the 17 victims tragically killed in Parkland, Florida on February 14.

The lei itself is a symbol of unity. A beautifully, hand-woven ti leaf lei entwined with the colors of the schools who helped create it.

Braiding of the lei began five days ago.

More than 1,000 students and volunteers across the state from 28 different schools took part in the project.

The lei sewn this week isn’t the first of its kind. Ron Panzo is one of the founders of Lei of Aloha. He and Kim Lara first began the Lei of Aloha project in 2015 after the terrorist attack in Paris.

“We came up with the first lei for Paris,” Panzo said. “It started with two people sitting at a table just talking saying we need to do something and within two days a one mile lei was completed and two hundred volunteers just showed up our of nowhere.”

He organized the creation of a second lei for victims killed in Orlando in July of 2016 and again for Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire on a concert killing 58 people and injuring 851 on October 1, 2017.

The number of volunteers and size of the lei has grown with each devastating event.

“Combined, every school has presented an eighth of a mile,” explained Panzo. “So we’re looking at almost three miles of lei. That’s almost a thousand pounds in weight total.”

Representatives from many of the schools that helped sew the lei were present to put it together and pack it to be sent to Florida.

17-year-old Jaslyn Nakayama helped sew lei and felt proud to be able to spread such an important message.

“These leis, they embody all of our aloha and all of our love and spirit from the people that helped here on the islands,” Nakayama said.

For Nakayama, the experience was an emotional one because it was about more than just making lei. It is about remembering those lost in the tragedy.

Students read letters and saying about each of the 17 victims lost in the shooting.

“I feel like I can feel their pain all the way from Florida from here. Just imagining that it could be one of my classmates or one of my friends,” Nakayama stopped to brush a tear from her cheek, a lump in her throat. “Sorry, I’m getting emotional. Just imagining it could be somebody I know that had to go through this and be a victim makes me feel a lot of pain.”

Tasha Castro is a teacher for St. Louis. She said she’s had several conversations with her classes about what happened in Florida.

“I think one of the first things I was asked from one of my students was what would I would do in that situation,” Castro said. “I think for me, I would probably do the same thing, I’d step in front of a bullet if I needed to for my students.”

The true message of Lei of Aloha is one solidarity.

“I think it’s just the idea of everyone coming together, and showing everyone that we are one and we are here for one another. And I think that’s the most important part. It’s that we are here to show our aloha for our love for the world and especially for Florida,” Castro said.

Panzo said there are 12 students and teachers flying to Florida Saturday night to present the lei on Sunday.

“We’re going to present it to the students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,” Panzo said. “We’ve been invited they call it to an open house for the students, the parents, and the teachers of the high school.”

In previous years, Panzo said they’ve been able to cover the costs. But this year it’s been more difficult.

“We’ve had to fund this whole thing on our own,” Panzo explained. “The goal is to take as many students as we can and we’ve kind of over-extended ourselves. We kind of doubled the cost that we thought.”

In an effort to help offset those costs, they created a Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/floridalei

In addition to presenting the Lei of Aloha to to the high school, Panzo said they will also place small portions of it and do a short ceremony at other memorials for the victims around Parkland.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

