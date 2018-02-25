Pyeongchang’s final race delivers a lasting image

NEW YORK (AP) — Highlights from media coverage of the Pyeongchang Olympics:

FINAL RACE: Marit Bjoergen striding across the finish line in the 30-kilometer cross-country ski race holding a Norwegian flag, with no competitor near her, may be a defining image coming in Pyeongchang’s final competition. After all, Norway dominated the games. Besides Bjoergen’s easy win, the race’s key moment came when Austria’s Teresa Stadlober took a wrong turn on the course, knocking her from silver medal contention to a ninth place finish. NBC’s Chad Salmela noted her confusion about the same time Stadlober realized she’d done something wrong, no mean feat since he was broadcasting the race from Connecticut off television monitors. Disappointing that NBC didn’t revisit the story to find out what happened from Stadlober’s point of view, or even to point out where she finished.

QUOTE: “I might need a bobsledder to give me a piggyback ride.” — U.S. cross-country skier Jessica Diggins, chosen as the American team flag bearer in the closing ceremony, despite racing in the arduous 30-kilometer race.

RATINGS: NBC isn’t immediately releasing viewership estimates from the last two nights of competition. Overnight estimates from the nation’s largest markets indicate they will be the two least-watched Olympic nights. NBC’s ratings were down from four years ago in Sochi but, at least at the beginning, held up better than even network executives expected. NBC Sports Chairman Mark Lazarus put a number to that on Sunday: He said the network was able to sell an additional $20 million worth of commercial time because it initially beat the ratings guarantees that it gave to advertisers. That freed up ad time that the network initially held back as a hedge against not making those guarantees.

1968: Sublime line delivered by narrator Serena Williams in “1968,” the ambitious documentary aired Sunday about how world events affected that year’s Olympics in Mexico City. John Carlos, the American athlete who, with Tommie Smith, delivered a clenched-fist salute from the winner’s podium to call attention to treatment of blacks, visited a museum display about it in Washington, D.C. “It’s a short list of living people who can visit a statue of themselves,” Williams said.

Check out more Olympic stories from PyeongChang.

WFLA News Channel 8 Sports Anchor Annie Sabo is covering the Olympics and will be bringing you live reports from PyeongChang. Follow Annie Sabo on Facebook and Twitter.